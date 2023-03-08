Prosecutor’s Office
Shane K. Tubbs, b. 1989, of Oak Harbor, Wash. Misdemeanor: failure to provide insurance (previous within five years), possession of marijuana (Feb. 23).
Avery A. Austin, b. 1996, of Spokane Valley. Misdemeanor: driving without privileges (Feb. 20).
Donna J. Cook, b. 1964, of St. Maries. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 18).
Rick R. Sibbett, b. 1992, of Coeur d’Alene. Misdemeanor: reckless driving, failure to provide insurance (previous within five years) (Feb. 13).
Leland K. Erbey, b. 1958, of Tekoa. Misdemeanor: violation of a no contact order (Feb. 25).
Michael C. Lash, b. 1987, of St. Maries. Felony: unlawful possession of a firearm (Feb. 26).
David W. Janson, b. 1976, of Plummer. Misdemeanor: domestic battery without traumatic injury, false imprisonment (Feb. 24).
Harold G. Stone, b. 1964, of St. Maries. Felony: possession of meth. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 27).
James L. Loyd, b. 1976, of Deary. Felony: possession of meth, possession of fentanyl. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding a peace officer, no insurance (second within five years) (Feb. 28).
