Prosecutor’s Office
Michele L. Bartlett, b. 1983, of St. Maries. Felony: possession of meth. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent (Jan. 6).
Dennis. D. Miller, b. 1975, of Santa. Felony: possession of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia with intent (Jan. 9).
Millissa S. Waddell, b. 1981. Felony: possession of meth. Misdemeanor: possession of drug paraphernalia with intent (Jan. 9).
Raymond G. Troutt, b. 1986, of Pinehurst. Misdemeanor: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Dec. 26).
Jhade M. Enson, b. 1978, of Coeur d’Alene. Misdemeanor: driving under the influence (Dec. 26).
Sinead S. Ambro, b. 1990, of Plummer. Misdemeanor: driving without privileges (Jan. 1).
Criminal Dispositions
Silas Edward Brewer, b. 1969, of St. Maries, pled guilty to reckless driving (MIS). $1,000 fine (all suspended), $257.50 cost, 90 days jail (86 suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation, concurrent with other case (Jan. 9).
Silas Edward Brewer, b. 1969, of St. Maries, pled guilty to accident-fail to notify upon striking fixtures on highway (MIS). $1,000 fine (all suspended), $3,207.50 cost, 90 days jail (86 suspended), 1 year unsupervised probation, concurrent with other case (Jan. 9).
Aaron Tribao Gonzales, b. 1989, of St Maries, pled guilty to accident-fail to provide information in an accident involving damage (MIS) (originally accident-fail to give immediate notice of an accident (MIS)). $250 fine, $360.50 cost, 11 days jail (1 day credit) (Jan. 9).
Rachel Jessica Mello, b. 1996, of Plummer, pled guilty to driving without privileges (MIS). $247.50 cost, 6 days. Jail (Jan. 9).
Civil Dispositions
Living Water Enterprise LLC vs. Sherri L. McFadden, $350 petition granted in favor of Living Water Enterprise LLC (Jan. 11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.