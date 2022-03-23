With 15 years in education, Tammi Masters, a former St. Maries principal, will oversee a new nonprofit private school she’s starting this fall.
Natural Connections Academy Inc. will be open for enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year. Students will attend from mid-August to mid-June, four days a week. Enrollment is available for students in grades third to fifth. It is based out of Worley.
The unique aspect of the school, Masters said, is it will take place primarily outdoors, with students spending 75 percent of their time outside. Students should be prepared to be in all kinds of weather from rain to snow to sunshine.
After teaching, working in administration and coaching, Masters said the traditional classroom is not the best fit for all students. Masters said education is changing and students have faced various obstacles since the Covid pandemic in 2019.
“I have seen students struggle in the traditional classroom for lots of reasons,” she said, “as well as with online instruction.”
Masters said when she taught it was always a goal to have students participate in hands-on learning outside as much as she could. She plans to make that the forefront with Natural Connections Academy, and she has spent the last eight months developing the premise. She said enrollment for the coming school year is open.
Tuition will be one of the funding sources for the school as well as grants and donations, Masters said. She already has received a couple small grants.
“I am looking for like-minded folks who would be willing to volunteer or donate,” Masters said, adding she is still waiting on the final approval for her 501c3 status.
Masters said she has designed a trail system behind her house for the school and will be building a pavilion. She hopes to find someone willing to donate a small shuttle bus and seeks a classroom space as well.
Education partners include Stimson Lumber, Idaho Forest Products Commission, Birds of Prey Northwest, Project Learning Tree Idaho, Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission and the Kootenai and Shoshone Soil and Water Conservation District.
Masters said students will be learning primarily about the local area and its environment. She said each area of focus will incorporate various subject matters including math, arts, English, social studies and more.
“The first unit we will be looking at is weather but through that we will be figuring, monitoring and collecting data,” Masters said. “We will be reading books and graphing the data. It will all be very nature based and locally based. We are going to be talking about Heyburn, Lake Coeur d’Alene. Students will experience and learn about where they live.”
Masters said she is very excited to be providing this additional option to students and families. Instruction is set to begin Aug. 15.
Other members of the team include Gayle Prete, Sabrina Ferris, James Prete, Theresa Ewing, Eric Olson, She’om Rose and Christine Ramsey.
Bios on those behind the school including Masters, who is the executive director, and more information about the school may be found online at naturalconnectionsacademy.net or call (208) 428-6224.
