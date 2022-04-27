Vendor applications are now available for this year’s St. Maries farmers market.
The selling season runs every Friday from June 3 through September 30 at Mullan Trail Park.
Approximately 37 vendors participated last year, offering a variety of homemade, handcrafted, homegrown and upcycled items for sale. Organizers began meetings last week and are expecting a similar turnout this season.
This year’s volunteer crew includes Market Managers Cindy Lounsbury, Assistant Market Manager Megan Whitsett, Treasurer Jenny Vannatter, Data Collector Jill Wagner, and Space/Layout Planner Dave McNutt.
Vendor spaces cost $10 per month.
Applications can be obtained from Cindy Lounsbury. Call (208) 245-5750 or access the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/stmariesfarmersmarkets/) for additional information.
