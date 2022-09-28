Commissioners approved polling places for the Nov. 8 general election. The Santa precinct will vote at UpRiver Bible Church, which is a change from previous elections.
• • •
Commissioners accepted a grant for $57,452.76 from the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commissioner. It is a yearly grant.
• • •
Commissioners reviewed the results of the local road inventory field work. All roads meet the requirements to receive fuel tax dollars.
• • •
Public defender contracts were approved. The primary defender contract is with Clayton Andersen was for $9,500 per month for the first year and $10,000 per month for the second year. Contracts for additional public defenders in case of a conflict were also approved.
• • •
Commissioners approved washing the windows at the Benewah County Courthouse for $960.
• • •
A petition from Dan Willms, of DeSmet, to vacate a platted street was set for public hearing Nov. 28 to give time to alert others in the vicinity of the request.
• • •
Commissioners approved Reinland Equipment Auctions for auctioneer services pending the county’s legal counsel approving the contract.
• • •
A claim from Ziply Fiber was denied. Ziply said county employees did damage to lines while cleaning dishes. Commissioners declined the claim and will send it to ICREMP.
• • •
Commissioners briefly discussed a request from Jeff Green, who seeks a federal firearms license for his property. Commissioners said they would send a letter informing him there is no zoning within the county that covers Green’s property or that particular action. Green requested the letter as part of the licensing process.
In a similar manner, commissioners will draft a letter on behalf of Grant and Kelli Lee, of Two Saints Brewing Company. The Lees wish to start a brewery in the county, and said they were told they needed the county’s approval. The Lees will brew and distribute beer to local retailers, making them wholesalers.
• • •
Commissioners approved the annexation of Carpenter Creek into the Fernwood Fire District. The fire district had approved the measure previously.
• • •
Commissioners accepted a bid from Scales NW Inc. for $117,975 to have scales installed at the transfer station. The completion date is Nov. 30. From there, commissioners will draft how the scales will operate.
Walter Steed was approved as the county’s grant administrator. Commissioners are hoping to secure grant funds to make improvements at lift stations, which are a part of the county’s wastewater system. The grant for a facility plan for the wastewater system was also officially accepted by commissioners.
• • •
Doug Pratt asked commissioners if they had made any phone calls to the Coeur d’Alene Tribe about a no trespassing sign on Hells Gulch. Commissioners said they had not but agreed the sign should be removed out of the county’s right-of-way.
• • •
Commissioners discussed wetland mitigation in regards to the Benewah County Airport and also discussed the preliminary lease layout. Trey Dail with T-O Engineers said he would make some updates to the exhibits.
• • •
Commissioners said they would need to look into requests from the Fernwood Water and Sewer District and the Santa Water and Sewer District. The Santa Water and Sewer District requested help in the amount of $86,000 to fund a backup generator for a pump station. The Fernwood Water and Sewer District requested help with funding a rewiring project at a pump station. No costs were given for this project. Commissioners said they would have to see what they might have left they could allot to the projects out of ARPA funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.