The St. Maries Saddle Club won their bid to host the state horse show and O-Mok-See events this summer.
As many as 100 riders, not including their families, friends and fans, will converge on the Benewah County Fairgrounds June 24-26.
The St. Maries Saddle Club will run concessions and use the event to raise money for club activities. The club currently has 20 members. Hope Aasgard is Queen and Kacey Frazier is junior princess.
The state event was hosted in Lewiston last year. Between 70 to 100 riders usually attend the state events.
Representatives from clubs throughout the state will meet April 16 at the fairgrounds to finalize details for this year’s event.
St. Maries Saddle Club membership is still open and costs $5 per individual and $10 per family. Meetings are the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Main Street Bistro in St. Maries. Call Gretchen Aasgard at 208-245-4241 for additional information.
