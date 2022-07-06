Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is hosting a blood drive in St. Maries Thursday.
The drive will be held at the Elks Lodge from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Eligible donors are encouraged to make an appointment at Vitlanant.org by entering St. Maries’ zip code or the blood drive code of G0268.
