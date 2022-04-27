St. Maries City Councilman Steve Dorendorf voiced his grievances with the Gazette Record newspaper during Monday night’s regular meeting, April 25.
Dorendorf said he was unhappy with coverage provided by the local newspaper during recent disputes between the city and the county over solid waste bills.
“This has been bothering me for quite some time actually, and this garbage deal – the way it got reported in the Gazette Record – still made it look like the city was at fault a little bit,” Dorendorf said.
Dorendorf referenced the article published in the Gazette Record May 20 titled “City, county solve trash.”
“It didn’t report all the facts and I’d like to get all the facts out there, all the numbers, so people would actually understand why it wasn’t paid to begin with,” Dorendorf said.
Dorendorf said there was a “big discrepancy in the numbers.”
“The original cost was $27,600, and they actually raised it up to $41,182 that’s what they raised it up to,” Dorendorf said, “and, uh, the difference of $10,213.65. When they actually came back, and after they said they were at fault and they made a mistake, if you want to call that a mistake, they adjusted it to $30,968.35.”
The $30,968.35 the city paid, Dorendorf said, was only a difference of $3,368.35 from the original cost.
“Which makes a whole lot more sense than the $10,000 difference that they were trying to make us pay before,” Dorendorf said. “Then the article in the Gazette, all it says is the city agreed to pay the bills after adjustments were made to the invoices. Well to me that’s more than an adjustment. I mean that’s a huge mistake on somebody’s part. To me $10,000 is a lot of money… and that’s per quarter.”
Dorendorf said if the city would have paid the original amount requested by the county, and not questioned if there was anything wrong, then the city “would have paid it and we would still be paying it.”
“If (Mayor) Tom (Carver) wouldn’t have done anything about this and we would have just paid it, that’s taxpayer money,” Dorendorf said. “We would have had to raise our rates to pay for that. The city residents would have had to pay for that.”
Dorendorf said the Gazette Record needs to “start reporting the facts, and all the facts to make it clear” especially when it is bought by the public.
“The public buys the Gazette Record and they think they are going to get something that is going to have valuable information, not just a gossip sheet, and to me it’s turned into a gossip sheet,” Dorendorf said.
Councilman Ed Spooner said the information Dorendorf presented was good for both city and county residents to know.
Councilwoman Sabrina Powell asked how much the city was saved. Dorendorf said the $7,000 difference times four quarters is $28,000.
Following a public hearing, in which there was no testimony from the public either for, against, or neutral, the council voted to approve increases for fees across the city.
The first fee increase is for street and park use. The city approved the following increases for the use of a street or city park for an event: for 1 to 100 people, from $50 to $60; for 101 to 250 people, from $100 to $120; for 251 people and up, $250 to $275.
The second fee increase approved is in regards to pavement deposits. When a homeowner needs to dig into a street, the city charges a deposit in case the individual does not fix the area they dig into. The city will raise this fee from $500 to $1,000.
Finally, the third fee was in regards to pumping water form a fire hydrant. Previously, the fee was $60 a month, however, the administrative committee learned that nowhere covers the cost or city labor involved. The new fee proposed is $60 per day.
Pay requests from DG&S for sewer ($51,938.29) and for sidewalks ($50,388) were approved.
Despite a high estimate for work on the Cormana Building’s HVAC system, the city will move ahead with the work.
The single bid came in at $225,000, Mayor Carver said, which is what the city’s grant was for to do both the roof and HVAC system. He said the project’s architect originally thought the HVAC work would cost $82,000.
“We got a little bit of a challenge, but Walter (Steed) (grant writer), bless his heart… the guy has been bending over backwards… came up with a plan,” Mayor Carver said.
After subtracting the cost of the roof work from the $225,000 grant, the city would have $113,674 left for remaining construction, which included $49,473 the city committed to the project when they went after the grant. Mayor Carver said that left the city $111,365 short to meet the required $225,000 bid for the HVAC System.
“So, Walter went back to the state Department of Commerce and they agreed to give an additional $60,000 in cash on top of the $225,000 grant,” Mayor Carver said.
He added, after reducing the scope of work for the HVAC system by $50,000 the city was only short $1,326 plus any possible change orders should the council approve moving forward, which they did.
Mayor Carver praised Steed for his efforts and said it was great of the Department of Commerce to come through with the additional $60,000.
“They really want to see this project come through,” Mayor Carver said.
City Police Chief Scott Castles said the application period for a patrol officer within the city closed April 15 and there was a total of six applicants. He said he has narrowed that number down to four. Also, the patrol car the city ordered is in, but still waiting on computer chip.
For his updates, Public Works Director Skyler Harrison said the city still needs seasonal help. He added they were able to hire one individual to fill the five months on and one month off position.
Mayor Carver thanked the city council members for their work at the city’s pool in redoing the paint. He said it will look really nice once the trim is on. He added the city is still waiting for a third quote on sprinkler system for the fields at city park. He said the project may need to be done in house. The city budgeted $10,000 for the job and two quotes came in double that figure and more. Parts can be purchased for just shy of what the city budgeted.
