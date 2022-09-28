St. Maries Lumberjack Volleyball and BetterCARE are teaming up to bring breast cancer awareness to the community.
The annual Volleyball “Pink Out the Gym” home game will be October 6 and the volleyball team along with BetterCARE are raising funds along with awareness.
BetterCARE is promoting the special game to gather donations for its organization which helps support patients of the hospital.
Historically the group has used funding to provide gas cards to cancer patients who need to travel out of the area for specialized care. BetterCARE has also used funding to purchase equipment and other materials to bring in more local services.
Recently BetterCARE purchased new transport wheelchairs for the hospital and seeks to mark a few other items off of its wish list.
Last year the community helped to raise more than $3,200 for BetterCARE during the Pink Out the Gym Volleyball game and organizers are hoping for a repeat.
“It’s nice to see the kids give so much for the community and this impacts it directly,” BetterCARE president Kristi Masterson said.
Money will be raised via a raffle basket which was donated by the Masterson Family and Alissa Michael of Shift and Grind. Raffle tickets can be purchased at Shift and Grind, Country Fair and the Grub Box.
Additionally the community can purchase ribbons from each of the aforementioned businesses. Proceeds from the ribbons will also go to BetterCARE.
“We are so blessed to live where we are at,” Masterson said. “Any time you see kids trying to give back it just gives it that much more special meaning.”
“With so much negative in the world right now it’s good to see the good,” she added.
Those who come out to support the volleyball team Oct. 6 are encouraged to wear pink.
“Everybody needs to be in pink. That’s what we are hoping,” Masterson said. “I believe we play Timberlake that night and we are encouraging them to wear pink too.”
“It’s not just about our town, it’s about making awareness to the cause itself,” she added.
