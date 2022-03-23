Progress with housing development kicked off this month’s Timber Plus meeting.
Updates were given on two projects in the area including LEAP housing and the Troy Lozano and Chad Brown joint effort to build an apartment complex on Second Street.
It was reported the project to develop housing on First Street has moved onto its next phase of development.
Timber Plus Chairman Alex Barta said Benewah County Commissioner Phil Lampert plans to have the county crush asphalt at the site and have it cleared to prepare for core drilling. The commissioners had approved the geotech contract at the March 14 commissioner meeting.
Barta said the core drilling and sampling will help paint a better picture of what is underneath the 2.2 acre plot of land.
“We know how big the property is we just don’t know what's in it,” Barta said. “More than likely it’s going to come back with the fact that we have to build on pilings which we suspected this entire time but it will be nice to know what is in there.”
Once the drilling is complete the survey of the land along with geotech sampling will allow for plans to be developed.
Barta said he suspects LEAP will be able to get at least 60 units on the property between two and three buildings.
Brown gave an update on the apartment complex project on Second Street saying Lozano’s engineers and the city’s engineers met earlier this month.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Brown said. “I spoke with city engineers and they said they are waiting for a letter from our engineers from a meeting the two companies had on March 1.”
The letter from the pair’s engineers will need to confirm they plan to abide by city codes and rules while building. They hope to get the project in from of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in the upcoming weeks.
“I think we are making some progress. I think we are getting somewhere,” Brown said.
For new business, Timber Plus welcomed Aaron Nelson from the Chamber of Commerce to give a presentation on the chamber as well as a refresher on upcoming events in the area.
Nelson also announced he will be the newly appointed Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce. He will officially fill the position in April.
He said he looks forward to working for the community and taking advantage of opportunities to help local businesses grow. He also noted an increase of tourism interests in the area.
“There is a lot of interest into visiting Idaho, and we want to make sure we can help those people have a great time when they are here,” Nelson said. “Similar to Timber Plus, we all have that goal of increasing the commerce, the tourism in this area and supporting our local businesses and helping each other grow.”
Nelson also gave an update on a few of the Chamber of Commerce’s spring events that are coming up including the April 23 Spring Clean-Up and the annual Spring Fling Awards Banquet April 29.
An update was given on the Broadband Project, formerly known as the telemedicine project.
“We had to re-brand because that’s where the government funding is now,” Barta said. “It’s still the same project. We are trying to put six telemedicine rooms in small communities. That goal still stands.”
Increasing broadband availability to rural areas in Benewah County will not only make telemedicine available but will increase remote learning options for schools and make for better access for emergency services.
Barta said Timber Plus had partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to look into creating a website to help determine where the needs in the county are. The website would only be live temporarily and would cost Timber Plus $200 to create.
St. Maries School District Superintendent Alica Holthaus said she would talk to the State Department of Education who conducted a similar study to see how much access students had to high speed internet.
“I suspect that data is pretty accurate,” Holthaus said. “The study was made to see if students had enough internet at home to be successful, and also did speed tests.”
Timber Plus representatives decided to see what Holthaus could come up with from the State Department of Education first before moving forward with the website.
