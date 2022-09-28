The Elks Lodge will host its annual surf and turf meal this Friday.
For more than two decades the Elks Lodge has hosted its annual Steak Feed. Within the last few years the Lodge added shrimp into the mix as well. The dinner serves as a kick-off to the many events the Lodge hosts in the fall and winter seasons.
Proceeds from the meal go towards the Lodge’s efforts to build a handicap accessible ramp at its main lounge entrance.
“Being one of the largest climate controlled buildings in St. Maries we do a lot events and we need to be able to get people into the building without having to get the ramp out, it’s been our goal this year to get that done,” Lodge manager Stacey Bayless said.
The event usually garners around 100 people but tickets are also limited. The Lodge will also do take out for those who don’t want to dine in.
“It will be a feast,” Event Chairman Dan Felton said.
Felton will also serve as the night’s auctioneer. Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Lodge’s funding goal for the new ramp. The Lodge seeks to raise close to $6,000 to complete the project.
Most of the items in the auction were donated by members of the Lodge. Those who want to donate items for the auction can do so all the way through the auction.
The Lodge will have a team of volunteers helping with the night’s dinner including grill master Michael Bell and Milinda Witten handling desserts.
Those who want to attend the dinner will want to grab tickets as there are limited quantities. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at the Elks Lodge Lounge.
The event will go from 4 to 9 p.m. with dinner being served at 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. For more information contact the Elks Lodge at 208-245-1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.