Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 3:08 am
The Coeur d’Alene Tribe plans to make improvements in the area of the Hepton levee breach this year.
The Tribe owns about 1,200 acres in the area, and starting this month, it plans to conduct a wetland improvement project in the area.
According to a release sent to residents who live by Hepton Lake, the project’s objectives are to provide an improved habitat for wildlife who call the area home.
The Tribe also aims for the project to optimize water levels for the benefit of wetland plant species, provide controls for invasive species and improve water quality.
The Tribe plans to repair the levee breach to allow for better water level control at Hepton Lake.
Crews plan to incorporate drainage structures into the breach to allow water to be drained or added.
Tribal Legislative Director Tyrel Stevenson said the Tribe has studied the scope of the project and predict no major impact from the work.
“It shouldn’t impact anyone in that area,” Stevenson said. “The area is a wildlife mitigation site and the Tribe’s priority is to improve the habitat.”
Hepton Lake was essentially created in 1996 after the flooding of the St. Joe River breached the levee which flooded the adjacent farm land located on the south side of the river.
The Coeur d’Alene Tribe purchased the property in 2004. The site had previously been enrolled in the Wetland Reserve Program by the Natural Resource Conservation Service in 1999.
The levee project is slated to occur between March and October 2023.
For more information follow the Tribe’s natural resources pages at facebook.com/cdatribe.naturalresources or call the Coeur d’Alene Tribe main office at 208-686-1800.
