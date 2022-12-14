The annual Toys for Tots gift drive is underway in Benewah County, with donation bins available at local businesses throughout the area. New, unopened toys for children age 12 or younger can be donated at any point from now until Dec. 16.
Donation bins for the drive can be found at Jack’s Pharmacy, Country Fair, Banner Bank, Main Street Bistro, Benewah County Courthouse, Plummer City Hall, 208 Bakery, KNRH Printing and Flying S Title and Escrow.
Parents and guardians who want to sign their child up for a toy can do so during this same period, through Dec. 16. Those forms are available at the Benewah County Auditor’s Office, the Benewah County Driver’s License Office, and Plummer City Hall. Toys will be distributed the week before Christmas.
Cash donations are also appreciated, and help to fill gaps for boys and girls in age groups. Any cash donations can be dropped off at the auditor’s or sheriff’s offices.
For more information call the Sheriff’s Office at 208-245-2555.
