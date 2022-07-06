Those who seek a successful day of fishing will need not just good bait, but great bait.
St. Maries has just the man they are looking for.
Derek Darst is the owner of Saint Maries Flies, a one-man fly-tying distributor that has grown in the area over the years.
Darst has been at work tying his own flies for decades and what once started as a hobby has turned into a passion and a successful business. He was taught the basics of fly-tying by his uncle and later learned more advanced lessons from St. Joe angler Rodney Wolf.
When the Gazette Record first interviewed Darst on his fly-tying venture, he was only 19 years old. Now 42, Darst has expanded from selling his flies locally to internationally.
“I’ve sent my stuff to France and Singapore,” Darst said. “It’s neat to see them going to different parts of the world.”
Darst has sent his product to a majority of the U.S. as well, constantly compiling more regular customers.
Along with expanding the regions in which he ships to, Darst has also expanded the kinds of products he sells. Originally he sold mostly trout flies but has since started doing bass bugs like deer hair divers, frogs and more.
He said he started to expand his offerings when he saw work by another renowned fly-tier, Pat Cohen, who was known for tying bass bugs.
“Pat had got out of commercial tying and I got to know him over Facebook,” Darst said. “He started sending some customers my way which was pretty cool.”
Along with his expansion in product, Darst has also started to increase the intricacy of his tying as well. He says most of his ties take around 30 minutes to complete with some of the more involved work taking up to an hour and a half to complete.
“I rarely takes days off from tying,” he said.
He also has gotten into not just supplying anglers with flies but also supplying fellow fly-tiers with materials such as deer hides.
Darst has also been recognized by multiple publications in the U.S. His work was featured on the cover of Flyfishing and Tying Journal after winning a fly tying contest in 2016.
Moving forward, Darst said he hopes to continue to expand in supplying materials to fellow tiers as well as continuing to experiment with new designs for his flies.
For Darst, one of the best parts of the job, aside from the creative outlet it gives him, is being able to take his lures out for a test run as his love for fishing still takes center stage.
Those interested in getting their hands on some of Darst’s work can contact him by calling 208-568-0709, email saintmariesflies@gmail.com or by visiting saintmariesflies.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.