Two students with local ties made honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College for the fall 2022 quarter.
Tara Truscott Hill and Abigail Thompson, both of St. Maries, were on the list. The two students were featured on the honor roll list after maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 or above for the fall 2022 quarter.
