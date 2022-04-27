St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Second Harvest plan to host a free food distribution Friday.
The Second Harvest Mobile Food Truck will be open for distribution at 11 a.m., Friday, April 29 at the Cormana Building parking lot.
Motorists are asked to enter the distribution site from the 15th Street park entrance.
For more information call the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 208-245-5420.
