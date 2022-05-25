Kimberlee D. Chappell who was accused last week for felony injury to a child and breaking a no contact order had all charges against her dropped Monday.
The change comes after Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Dunham issued a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice Friday, May 20.
The motion was granted Monday, May 23 after District Judge Rachel Hamilton dismissed the case saying in a document that there was “good cause appearing.”
Court documents did not describe what factors led to the dismissal of Chappell’s case.
The felony charge was dropped, her bond was exonerated and the no contact order was dismissed.
