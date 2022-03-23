A PotlatchDeltic employee was recently recognized for his longevity in the company and commitment to quality.
Adam Bauer was awarded the title of Master Lumberman by the Western Wood Products Association.
According to PotlatchDeltic, in order to qualify for the award candidates must have been a certified grader for more than 20 years, have held a position in quality control or supervisory capacity and have extensive experience in lumber manufacturing. Being of good moral character is also considered in the nomination.
Bauer has been a grader with PotlatchDeltic for more than 25 years, qualifying him to receive the award. He was recognized not only for his experience in the timber industry but also for his character, checking off all of the requirements to be considered for the award.
He said receiving the award is something he will cherish.
“It was an honor to get the award,” Bauer said. “It took a lot of years to put in to get it.”
Bauer has had involvement in many aspects of the mill including working with the the mill’s safety council and more.
He said he has been with the mill long enough to see plenty of growth, including growth in the priority towards safety. He said safety is taken seriously from not only the top but also those who are new to the company.
Bauer also said he enjoys working in a team oriented environment.
“The people I work for are a great bunch of people and same with the employees I work with,” he said.
Bauer said his success at PotlatchDeltic can be owed to his mentors throughout the years. He said having supervisors like Larry Branson, Steve Dorendorf and Dave Moore has gotten him the knowledge and ability to be where he is today.
“They make you strive to be better and not thinking about just yourself but the team as a whole,” Bauer said.
“Adam has always had a great attitude and worked hard towards his grading abilities and does a good job,” Moore added. “It’s really something to achieve this award he got and it shows his dedication.”
