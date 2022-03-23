The St. Maries Elks Lodge will kick off spring with a slew of activities.
More than 100 people participated in the St. Patrick’s Day youth carnival last week.
This weekend the community is invited to the 40th Annual Crab Feed (Saturday, March 26).
This hugely popular event usually sells out, but tickets are still available and cost $40 in advance or $45 at the door.
Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by an auction.
“It’s not a money maker,” club manager Stacey Bayless said. “This is just an event we do every year because the community loves it. Any profit goes to covering the crab and keeping the lights on at the Elks as we are 100 percent a non-profit.”
The following weekend features two events: Ham Bingo and Easter Brunch.
The Ham Bingo is new to the spring event calendar.
“With no regular bingo games being played in St. Maries, we figured people would like to play more than just at turkey bingo,” Bayless said.
Community members may play between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili and desserts will be available for lunch. Some lucky winners will go home with a ham just in time for Easter dinner. The Elks is accepting donations of baked goods for the event.
Proceeds from the event will go to support the club’s memorial board. When a club member or family dies, the club provides the meal for the services and adds a name plate to the memorial board for absent members.
The following morning, the community is invited back to the lodge for brunch, egg decorating and a visit with the Easter bunny.
Made-to-order omelets, fresh fruit and homemade waffles will be offered. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to noon and costs $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 years old and younger. The bunny is schedule to arrive at 11 a.m.
St. Maries’ own Eddie Hemphill will be working the event accepting tips to put toward his 4H trip. He will join other 4H students from across the nation on a trip to Japan in June. Since September he has been able to raise $5,300 of the $6,000 that he will need for the trip.
Call the Lodge at 208-245-1418 after 11 a.m. to purchase tickets for the crab feed or for additional information.
