The Valley Vista Care Corporation (VVCC) has a new program it plans to introduce to residents thanks to a grant it was recently awarded.
VVCC was awarded a three year grant totaling nearly $200,000 that will be spread between the Sandpoint and St. Maries facilities.
The grants funds will be used to incorporate a digital engagement platform called iN2L or “It’s Never Too Late.”
The platform is aimed to get residents engaged with one another and with families and staff.
VVCC Director of Clinical Operations, Justin Smiley, said the St. Maries facility plans to acquire three large 75 inch TV’s for the program along with multiple mobile touch pads.
Smiley said the program will allow residents to play games together, do art and explore topics and world locations virtually.
“We are really trying to enhance the quality of life for the residents,” Smiley said. “The aim is to increase engagement and to decrease loneliness.”
Smiley said there will be thousands of different programs on the iN2L platform and those programs can cover multiple subjects from hobbies to religious content.
“The program can bring people together in small or large groups,” Smiley said. “There is also a way for family to communicate through the platforms.”
“I have a passion for innovation and wondering how can we do something different?” he added. “This is one of those things.”
Smiley said getting the program into the facilities has been something VVCC has been working on for a while.
“A couple of years ago we found a facility that was using this tool and it got us thinking about it,” Smiley said.
VVCC has also introduced other programs in the past to get residents engaged.
The facility also provided a program where residents could care for and learn more about plants.
“It’s an effort to bring in something vibrant and alive,” Smiley said.
VVCC will have a iN2L trainer on its campus around the middle of March and the program will go live at the facility shortly after the training.
For more information on the program, call VVCC at 208-245-4576.
