The Elks Lodge Trivia Group used some of the money collected from its members each week to benefit the Elks Lodge Christmas Basket program this year.
The group of around 20 have been playing trivia together for almost two years now and each week pay $2 to play. Previously the money from the games has gone toward remodels at the Lodge, veterans functions and more.
