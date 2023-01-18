Another round of GriefShare classes will start next month for those looking to cope with life’s hardships in a safe and educational setting.
Harry and Bonnie Voves will again host a 13-week GriefShare course. The couple have hosted the class for some time now and this round of classes will be different than previous additions.
This round will be completely free to those who sign up as two previous class members footed the bill in an effort to “pay it forward.”
The classes will be from 5 to 7 p.m., starting Tuesday, February 7 at the Worley City Hall, located at 9936 W. E Street.
For more information or to get a complete schedule of class dates and times call 208-765-8722.
