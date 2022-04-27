More than $6,000 was netted for the Benewah County CASA Program at the Ray of Hope Luncheon last week (April 21).
Kristin Ludwig, Director of Development for North Idaho CASA said the luncheon was “our best event to date.”
“What a fantastic event,” she said. “Donations totaled over $6,200.”
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. Volunteers work with children who suffer neglect and abuse and represent them in court. Their mission is to find a safe place for these children to live.
“Advocates are ordinary people who can do extraordinary things for a child victim. Our advocates are trained and supported through our program. They are the voice of the child throughout their court ordered case. Advocates have the best interest of the child at heart and paint a picture to the court of what life is like for the child,” Ludwig said in a previous interview.
Laurie Martin was recognized for eight years of service at last week’s event. Susan Sotin was recognized for serving since 1996.
“She has been serving the children of Benewah County for 26 years! We are so lucky to have both women advocating for child victims,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig gave kudos to the community for their support of the Ray of Hope fundraiser.
“The support the community showed by coming out and attending the lunch was so inspiring,” she said.
PotlatchDeltic paid for the cost of the luncheon so the meal was free for those who attended, which meant all donations will go straight to helping children. The company has underwritten the cost of the event since its inception.
“We had another successful event for CASA which once again shows just what a great community this is and how much people here support worthy charities. We owe a special thanks to PotlatchDeltic for sponsoring the lunch,” said Dan Hammes.
Also pledging support were the following individuals and businesses: P1FCU, National CASA Association, Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund, Ken’s Custom Body and Paint Inc., Ellen Hinton, Gary D. Fountain in memory of W.W. “Curley” Fountain and Ruth B. Fountain, St. Maries Eagles Lodge, Dunham and Wolff PA, Paul Bunyan Days Inc., Lonny and Candy Pugh, Sexton Road Contrators, Inc., Jerry and Bonnie Siron, Bud and Janice McCall, Alica Holthaus, Dean and Jeanne Johnson, Jerald Blankenship, Priscilla Derry, Nancy Heim, Cloia Morris, Bill and Kay Cowin, Barbara Smeltzer, Steven and Peggy Cuvala, Susan Waddell, Randy and Rayna Farrell in memory of Ace Martin, Kiwanis Club of St. Maries, Paul and Suzanne Sotin, Jack Harold, Robert and Barbara Grieser, Cynthia Hughes and Larry Eubanks, George and Betty Currier in memory of Sam Cummings, and the Gazette Record.
Those who are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, or learning more and were unable to attend the luncheon, can also visit www.Northidahocasa.org: under “About” click on “Become an Advocate” and fill out a simple form so a trainer can schedule a meet and greet.
