The district’s fire commissioners voted to make Captain Marcella Reed the interim fire chief at last week’s Fire Commissioners’ meeting.
The special fire meeting was heated as both parties debated who should be selected as the St. Maries Fire Protection District interim chief.
Commissioner Kevin McHail made a motion to assign Reed as the acting interim chief subject to further discussion with Worley Fire District about consulting. Chairman Helen Muffly seconded the motion.
Two of the three commissioners approved the vote with McHail in favor, Muffly in favor and commissioner Tom Goodall opposed.
Getting to the point where a motion was made to appoint Reed as interim chief was not easy though.
The commissioners and volunteer firefighters were at odds over the commissioners research into hiring an interim chief from outside of the district. It was made apparent that there is internal conflict within the district.
The meeting started off with public comment where members of the SMFPD expressed they felt distrust in the department and a lack of respect.
“I’ve seen my fair share of ups and downs, and this is the worst I’ve ever seen this department. I truly believe something needs to change,” volunteer Wes Rice said.
Rice claimed the biggest problem in the district is commissioner Tom Goodall and asked for him to resign from his position. About three other volunteers stood with Rice in support of his call for resignation.
Goodall did not respond to being called to resign.
Reed addressed the board of fire commissioners during public comment saying she felt singled out for reporting a grievance through chain of command.
“I have never dealt with such secrecy and mistrust that it has been mind boggling,” Reed said. “I explained to you Helen (Muffly, chairman) how I felt, and the grievances I had with this work environment being toxic and you went and said something to our admin, who is not my superior, and she turned her back on me.”
During public comment, many other members of the community and surrounding fire departments expressed their concern for the commissioners to be looking out of the area for an interim chief. Others expressed they wanted to see Reed as the interim chief.
Following public comment, the commissioners started their discussion on interim fire chief where it was revealed that commissioner Goodall had been acting as a liaison with the Worley Fire Department in discussion of hiring an interim chief.
“By interim we just mean temporary,” Muffly said. “We mean short term as a fill-in and we have been looking at some options. We gave our commissioner Tom the permission to be the liaison with Worley.”
Muffly said the commissioners were not given a large window to make a decision after receiving Chief Lance Homann’s resignation.
“That doesn’t leave a big window to make a real strong solid thought out decision, that is why this is one of the options Tom Goodall went through,” Muffly said.
Debate over open meeting laws were brought up when volunteer firefighter Brian Bigelow wanted clarification on why the board was looking in Worley for an interim chief. Muffly said public comment was over and they were not taking questions which then prompted Bigelow to walk out of the room. Heated situations similar to this continued throughout the meeting as commissioners and volunteers rebutted back and forth.
The public is able to ask questions on a deliberation at the commissioners discretion.
“I’ve seen commissioners come and go and I can see what they do to departments. To go outside your department first to look for people, I don’t know, it’s kind of wrong,” Fernwood Fire Chief Mark McQueen said. “Why bring some stranger in? I’ve seen commissioners want to bring in a chief from a big city with big ideas and that doesn’t fit where we go.”
The commissioners stated they were looking into bringing over the Worley chief for training opportunities and thought there was an opportunity to bring in more money to the budget.
The commissioners did say they did not plan to make a decision but had started the discussion with the Worley Fire Department as a fact finding mission. The Interim Chief Discussion bullet point on the meeting’s agenda was marked as an “action item.”
Business owner Mia Suchoski was present at the meeting and said she understands looking outside for new ideas but said it’s clear what the community wants.
“I’m here because of the community, and I think part of what you are missing and what I see is these guys are so compassionate, they’re volunteers. These guys aren’t getting paid,” Suchoski said. “And they know the people here which is way more important to our community than hiring someone from outside.”
“I think it’s highly important and I think you should reconsider because it sounds to me like you’ve already decided with this Worley person,” she added.
After further deliberation the commissioners decided to move to make a motion on appointing an interim fire chief.
