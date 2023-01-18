Something unusual caught the eye of local man Jeff Zook earlier this month, as he saw a full grown female moose stuck in the ice only a few yards from his house.
Being someone with a heart for animals, Zook said he couldn’t just let the moose perish so he called a few of his neighbors to help out.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m., January 5 on the St. Joe River near Cherry Bend Boaters Park.
Zook along with Chris Asbury and Mitch Santos gathered to help the moose. Though the job seemed dangerous, the group was able to free the moose without any incident.
“It was close to shore so that’s why we decided to do it,” Zook said.
Asbury said Santos’ knowledge of ice fishing on the St. Joe River also helped them determine the safety of rescuing the moose and determined the ice was thick enough to safely work on.
“I called Santos because he lives on the Joe and knows the river and knows the ice so I trusted his judgment,” Asbury said.
Zook said they dug out a trail in the ice so that the moose could pull itself out. The whole time the moose stayed relatively calm while the men worked.
Asbury said the moose was even calm enough to follow the men to the shore. Shortly after they got it released it wandered off.
“Once it got out it stood for a couple of seconds, took a look at us and then walked off,” Asbury said.
“It wasn’t freaked out by us at all,” Zook said. “I grew up in this area so I know to usually keep your distance from one. It felt good that we got it out. I don’t want to see animals suffer.”
“It appeared that it knew we were trying to help,” Asbury added.
Asbury said the process of rescuing the moose took about 45 minutes to an hour.
