The State of Idaho’s Water Resource Board has opened applications for the 2022 State Flood Management Grant program.
The grant program is open to flood districts, drainage districts, irrigation districts, canal companies, municipalities, counties and other public entities that have incurred flood damage over the last several years.
The grants can be used for a wide set of eligible projects including repairing stream channels, stream channel improvement and flood-prevention projects.
According to a press release from the Water Resource Board, the maximum budget for the project is $200,000 and requires a 50 percent match with non-state dollars.
The board approved 10 flood-management grant projects in 2021. The board plans to select the 2022 grant projects for funding in July.
Projects will be considered over its urgency, basis of readiness, cost-share funding and more. Projects must be ready and under construction by late fall of 2022 or funds could be relocated to other projects.
Applications are due by June 3.
Additional guidelines and forms can be found at https://idwr.idaho.gov/form/financial-program/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.