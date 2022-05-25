County Commissioners at their meeting Monday approved to send a letter to the city of St. Maries requesting it starts paying the 15 percent commercial solid waste fees.
The commissioners said the city has not paid the 15 percent commercial fee for a while now. They approved to send a letter requesting the city starts to pay the 15 percent fee for each commercial dumpster starting with the current quarter. So far the commissioners do not plan to go after any past owed fees.
“I’d like to go retro but we should just move forward,” commissioner Phil Lampert said. “As per our resolution for the county, municipalities are to reimburse the county its 15 percent of what they charge for commercial dumpsters.”
“The city of St. Maries has not paid that for a long time. There is 60 plus businesses in St. Maries,” Lampert added. “There’s city government, county government, state, and fed government in St. Maries. There’s also two public schools, plus the hospital that are all contributing solid waste.”
Lampert said the 15 percent fee from the commercial dumpsters is needed to help offset costs of transferring waste to Missoula weekly.
Commissioner Mark Reynolds suggested looking at past records, suggesting the city or no one person could be withholding the payment on purpose.
“This is something I’m sure the city of St. Maries didn’t wake up one day and say we aren’t going to pay the county the 15 percent for garbage,” Reynolds said. “There’s got to be records of why this started and when this started.”
“That just seems like something you just don’t quit paying without the county knowing it,” Reynolds added. “That’s a pretty decent sum of money so why didn’t the county know they quit paying it?”
“You’d have to ask your predecessors that,” Lampert said.
“I’ve been here and I didn’t know about it until just recently that they hadn’t been paying until we got into this discussion over the rest of it,” commissioner Bob Short added.
“I agree there is a disconnect somewhere but seems like it’s hard to blame that disconnect on any one person,” Reynolds responded.
The county will request the 15 percent fees starting with what they said is owed for the April 1 through June 30 period.
• • •
The county commissioners approved to send a letter to the city of St. Maries requesting a final transfer of assets, inventory and documents regarding the County sewer system. The city of St. Maries turned the sewer system outside of city limits over to the county last year.
The county is requesting service documents, maintanence records and monies that were in reserve accounts.
“We need closure, we need everything transferred over to Benewah County so we can move forward with some cash so we can do much needed scheduled maintenance,” Lampert said. “It’s time to finish the project.”
“The DEQ did get Benewah County some funds for the facility plan,” County Engineer Jim Roletto said. “It’s funding for the lift station. About a half million dollars so it’s kind of all coming together.”
The county will request to have the assets for the system turned over by June 30.
• • •
Roletto gave an update on the county solid waste study.
He said after looking at the last 10 years worth of records regarding the county’s costs to process and transfer solid waste, it spends on average $570,000 a year.
“The info we use to develop the cost to get it to Missoula is accurate on a yearly bases?” Lampert asked.
“Yes, that’s what it is,” Roletto responded.
• • •
Roletto requested the approval to submit grant applications to ITAC for funding on bridge projects.
He said the county had six bridges that needed repairs and out of that six, they already repaired the two bridges that needed repairs the most.
The county was able to select three out of the remaining bridges to submit for grant funding.
The commissioners agreed to submit the grants for two bridges on Sanders Road since it is a highly trafficked county road and the Old Mill Bridge.
“Nothing jumps out as being worse, you already took care of the two bad ones,” Roletto said. “From my point of view they are all similar. When you look at the numbers of rating from zero to 10, they are all about sixes.”
• • •
In other news, the county approved Sheriff Tony Eells to surplus two vehicles to the city of St. Maries. He said he plans to sell both vehicles for $10,000 total.
• • •
The commissioners approved the results of the May 17 Primary Election.
• • •
The commissioners approved to not pay the Idaho State Animal Damage Control Board its annual funding request for $3,500.
• • •
The commissioners approved to observe Juneteenth. The reasoning was because the state and Federal Government observe the holiday and employees would not be able to fully complete tasks due to state-wide closures.
