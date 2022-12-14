The Calder School will host its annual Christmas Program next week.
The program will feature a play and musical performances from students at the school. The play itself is a school effort as the play will not only be performed by students but also was written by teacher Ann Heida.
Heida has been in the Avery School District for more than 24 years and has historically helped with putting on the program.
“She tailors each role to fit the personality of the student playing it. She puts so much thought and effort into the script, and every year it is a hit,” Calder School principal Megan Sindt said. “Students enjoy learning stage directions, public speaking, and performance skills while preparing for the play.”
Students also decorate the gym and create all of the props for the play in art classes.
The students at the school will also perform a variety of classic Christmas music during the program.
“This year students have been learning to play instruments and will debut recorders and bucket drums at the program,” Sindt said. “Every student has a role either in the play or playing music or both.”
The Calder School Christmas Program will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 21 at the Calder School Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.