Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 7:52 am
The Tri-Community Library’s New library Team has a fundraiser effort planned for Saturday.
The group will have a Taco Feed and Auction at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at the Fernwood Senior Center.
The feed is $12 per person or $5 for children ages five and under.
There will be an auction starting at 6 p.m.
The New Library Team has been working towards the goal of bringing a new library facility to the UpRiver community. The group recently received the deed to a piece of land that had been donated to them. It wasn’t easy for the New Library Team when they first looked into acquiring the land as there were liens on the property.
After asking for relief from the county, the New Library team decided to pay off the lien in the amount of $12,439 itself. The group also payed the back taxes on the property as well which came to around $2,754.
Myrtle Mellen, president of the New Library Team, said the property was donated by the family of Donal and Shirley Irelan including Danette Evertz, Donal Irelan Jr., Clysta Siler and Michelle Smith.
Receiving the property with a clean slate has been a major milestone for the group who has been working for a few years to make a new Fernwood library a reality.
Over the last year the group partnered with the Washington State University School of Architecture to work on a mock-up of a new library. After the mock-up was completed the group has taken those ideas to North House Drafting and Design Company.
For more information on the upcoming feed and auction, or to support the New Library Team, call the Tri-Community Library at 208-245-4883.
