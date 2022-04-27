The Moon Pass Road remains closed following damage sustained to tunnel 34 this month.
The road running along the North Fork of the St. Joe River, connecting Avery with the Silver Valley will likely be closed until mid-May as work continues to clear the roadway of debris from a recent avalanche and clean the west approach to tunnel 34.
Following recent warm temperatures, more than half of the tunnel’s western face cracked and broke apart, exposing rebar and piling multiple feet of crumbled concrete on the roadway.
Despite being two miles from Avery, the damage occurred to the tunnel face on the Silver Valley side, meaning crews will have to traverse the miles of roads from Wallace in order to make repairs.
Jim Cason, director of public works with Shoshone County, said the tunnel needs repaired as soon as possible to make the way safe for motorists, but also said long-term solutions are planned for later this year.
“We were actually approved this week by the local highway technicians for funding,” Cason said.
The project, although not yet fully funded, could move forward with additional funding as soon as late summer or early fall.
“For a permanent fix, we still wouldn’t want to close the road down completely,” Cason said. “We would work for a while, then open the road for travel, and so it would be travel delays, but not a total road closure while we get the face of that tunnel replaced.”
Crews are working from the Avery side of tunnel 34 to clear their portion of the road, while work continues to clear snow and trees from the Silver Valley side.
Cason said they had not yet reached the top of Moon Pass, but were plowing several feet of snow that was still on the road in addition to the portion of road covered from the recent avalanche.
“There is still plenty of snow up there, so getting to the tunnel is a work in progress,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.