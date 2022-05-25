Last week’s Primary Election saw nothing out of the ordinary regarding voter turnout but did see some surprises in the state-wide races.
According to the unofficial election results, incumbent Sherri Ybarra was defeated by Debbie Critchfield who netted 104,100 votes. Critchfield was closely followed by Branden Durst with 87,877 votes. Ybarra came in last with 69,841 votes.
In the race for Attorney General, incumbent Lawrence Wasden was defeated by Raul Labrador who received 138,483 votes. Wasden received 102,670 votes.
The Republican primary for Idaho Governor saw incumbent Brad Little come out on top with 147,372 votes. Janice McGeachin came in shy of 100,000 votes with 89,339 followed by Edward Humphreys with 30,734.
For the Lieutenant Governor’s race, Scott Bedke won with 138, 285 votes followed by Priscilla Giddings who received 113,084 votes.
The Secretary of State Republican Primary was won by Phil McGrane with 113, 485 votes. McGrane was followed by Dorothy Moon who received 108,340 votes.
Incumbent Rich Christensen won the race for First District Judge with 25,246, defeating Stanley Mortensen who received 16,397.
David Roth won the U.S. Senate Democratic Primary with 19,007 votes. Mike Crapo won the U.S. Senate Republican Primary with 175,699 votes.
Candidates in local elections mostly ran unopposed; County Commissioner Second District Phil Lampert won with 1,322 votes. County Commissioner Third District candidate Robert Short received 1,342 votes. County Treasurer candidate Sara Sexton received 1,332 votes and County Assessor candidate Donna Spier received 1,415 votes.
Carrie Nordin ran unopposed for County Coroner and received 1,393 votes. Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Dunham kept her seat after being appointed to the position last year. She ran unopposed and received 1,306 votes.
The proposed Supplemental Levy for the Plummer-Worley School District failed with 279 residents in the district voting in favor of the Levy and 333 voting against it.
In 2018’s primary election, the county recorded 5,050 registered voters which had increased to 5,771 in 2022.
Though the amount of registered voters increased the percentage of residents that cast ballots in the election stayed the same at 34 percent for 2018 and 2022. For this year’s Primary, 1,956 Benewah County voters cast their ballots. In 2018, 1,726 residents cast their votes in the Primary.
The amount of absentee ballots increased in this election over 2018’s results according to Elections Clerk Lynn Ragan.
“There were 54 in-person Absentee voters in 2022, vs. 89 in 2018,” Ragan said. “We mailed 168 absentee ballots in 2022, versus 79 in 2018. So, a total of 222 absentees issued in 2022 vs. 168 issued in 2018.”
The General Election will be November 8.
