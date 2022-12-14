Music students at Lakeside Elementary will showcase their skills and Christmas spirit at Thursday's Winter Program.
The elementary Winter Program will feature performances from students of every grade at the school. Music teacher Rebekah Hendricks said her students have been hard at work preparing for the concert.
She said the first half of the program will feature her instrumental students that will perform a few Christmas classics.
The performance will feature the band students as well as a bucket drumming portion. She said a few other students will have guitar, trumpet and snare drum solos.
Following the band performance, students at the school will perform in a mini play called “Christmas Cookies and Holiday Hearts.”
Hendricks said this will be where a majority of the singing and spoken word parts of the program will be featured. She said other teachers at the school have been supportive of the program and everyone is getting excited.
“We have limited time and they (students) have just jumped in, and they are blowing the walls down with their songs,” Hendricks said. “It means a lot to the community, we get a large audience for the Winter Holiday program.”
Two of Hendicks' students, Jackson Sifford and Sh'haylee SiJohn-Thompson, said they are excited to perform this week and have been hard at work on their parts. Both sixth grade students have been involved in the music program since kindergarten.
“Jingle Bells, I'm excited for that one,” Sh'haylee said. “There were some songs I didn't know and now I that I know them, I like them.”
Jackson said he also looks forward to playing “Jingle Bells” and other pieces the group has practiced for the program. He mentioned his excitement to play trumpet as he is following in the footsteps of his father.
“My dad played trumpet and I've always wanted to and I got my chance to start last year,” Jackson said.
The Lakeside Elementary Winter Program will be at 6 p.m., December 15 at the Lakeside Elementary gymnasium.
For more information call the school at 208-686-1651.
