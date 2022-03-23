The public hearing to consider extension of Harrison’s moratorium on water and sewer hookups is Monday, March 28.
It begins at 5 p.m. at the Harrison Senior Center.
The meeting, originally planned last month, was rescheduled after the city realized that the legal notice for the hearing was not published for the full 15 days that it is required by law.
Mayor Wanda Irish said the city’s attorney received a letter from the attorney representing Stonegate developers that included complaints that the notice was not advertised properly.
“If we would have had it, they would have probably sued us,” she said. “The city clerk mistakenly counted the day she sent it to the paper as one of the days published and that made the count off by one day.”
In 2018 the state issued new requirements that the city’s sewer system could not meet, said the city’s engineer Jim Kimball. Instead of giving the city time to figure out a plan for meeting those requirements; he said they were directed to comply immediately or be subject to fines or a moratorium.
The city put a hold on additional water/sewer hookups in an effort to avoid fines.
According to Mr. Kimball, the state was supposed to offer the city a 10-year compliance schedule, which did not happen.
“It would take a long time and a lot of effort to get them to admit that they made a mistake,” he said. “That time and effort could be put to better use elsewhere.”
He says the city has three options. The first would be to confront the state and force them to redo the permit that would allow them to continue to operate unimpeded; develop an interim solution or short-term fix, which will buy them some time; or to secure the financing necessary to build a newer sewer treatment plant.
The city is in the final phase of a two-year, $68,000 facility plan that includes the reconstruction of a new sewer system and major upgrades to the water system.
“I’ve approved that plan and we are just waiting for the final approval from DEQ,” Mr. Kimball said. “We are expecting to get that at any moment.”
Once that approval is received, the city can schedule a public hearing to get feedback on the two different options for sewer treatment presented in the plan. One option requires a higher initial cost, but costs less to operate, while the other system cost less up-front, but costs more to manage long-term. Once feedback is collected, the council will decide which version of the project to move forward with and start gathering funding for what is expected to be an $8 million project.
• • •
The council did not have to take any action regarding giving the mayor authority to sign reconveyance of a deed of trust involving property in the Stonegate development. Some confusion had arisen over a former agreement between the city and the developers when the developers went to change title companies. Paperwork was requested from the city, that the city did not have. It was finally determined that the original title company did in fact have the needed paperwork and that the agreement between the parties had been satisfied and the deed of trust had already been released.
• • •
The council appointed Cody Wilkinson to be public works superintendent. He has worked for the city for a year. He was originally hired to be dedicated strictly to the sewer treatment plant. There are now three other crew members who also work the water/sewer treatment facilities. Mr. Wilkinson has been taking classes and is expected to test for his sewer operator license in the near future. Other crew members are also working on licensure.
• • •
The city appointed three citizens to the planning and zoning commission including Tim Shultz, Rich Dombrowski and Shawn Unger.
Mayor Irish said she’d like to have at least one other person on the commission. To be qualified an applicant would need to have lived within the county for more than a year. The commission meets once a month and is responsible for city planning and making recommendations to the council. Their current project will be to update the city’s comprehensive plan. Interested citizens should call the city to apply.
• • •
The council approved the mayor’s request to begin looking for a grant writer.
• • •
The city will begin work on next year’s budget and set a budget hearing date for Aug. 11.
