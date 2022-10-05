The midterm election is just over a month away and important deadlines for voters are coming up.
Benewah County residents who plan to vote in November that have not registered to vote will need to do so by October 14.
The deadline also applies for those who have to update their voter registration. Voters can register at the Benewah County Auditors Office or at Plummer City Hall.
Voters who plan to request mail out absentee ballots can do so right away. The requests for absentee mail out ballots must be in writing according to elections clerk Lynn Ragan.
“They can write a request letter that includes their name, residence address, mailing address, and signature,” she said.
Additionally voters can download and complete an absentee ballot request form or submit an online request by visiting voteidaho.gov.
The deadline to request the absentee mail out ballot is October 28.
“All absentee ballots must be returned to our office by November 8. A postmark does not qualify,” Ragan said.
Absentee voters who plan to vote in-person can do so at the Auditor’s Office beginning October 5 (today), and ending November 4. Voters must have a valid photo ID.
Mail out ballots will be different for this election compared to the August levy election.
“The County won’t be utilizing ‘all mail ballot precincts’ for this election,“ Ragan said.
There have also been changes to two polling locations in the county.
Voters in the Santa Precinct will vote in the basement of the UpRiver Bible Church at 64100 Highway 3 in Fernwood. The changes will allow for poll workers to get counts out faster on election night.
“This will provide space for the Santa precinct to utilize a counting room, allowing them to report election results earlier in the evening,” Ragan said.
The Tensed Precinct polling location is now at the Tensed Community Church. Voters will continue to go there for all future elections.
There are three ballots for electors to vote on in the November which includes a U.S., State and local candidate ballot, a Constitutional Amendment Ballot and an Advisory Ballot.
The Advisory Ballot is the result of a provision made in House Bill 1 which was passed during a special legislative session in August. The bill states the advisory is a tool for lawmakers to be more responsive to what Idahoans want.
For more voter information contact the Auditor’s Office at 208-245-3212 or visit voteidaho.gov.
