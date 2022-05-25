Ernest J. Christian who is accused of felony sexual crimes against a child, pled not guilty to the crimes May 20.
He is accused of one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 and one count of felony child sexual abuse by soliciting a minor under 16 to participate in a sexual act.
At the arraignment, Christian waived his right to a speedy trial. His trial by jury date has not been scheduled at the time of this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.