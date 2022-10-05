If you think the American Legion Lloyd G. McCarter Post 25 in St. Maries is just a group of veterans that sit around telling war stories all day you would be wrong.
It is so much more.
Post Commander Jim Shubert, who served in the Navy, has been a member of the local post for 25 years, but has been active in the organization for the past 15 years.
“We had two veterans’ groups here – the American Legion and the VFW. I primarily was involved with the VFW and then it folded up and I came across the American Legion,” Shubert said. “John Wells was the adjutant for many years and the assistant fire chief and postmaster. At his last meeting, he had terminal cancer, he said, ‘This is my last meeting. Do not let the Post die.’ Well, I went and talked to John and said I would help out and all of a sudden, I was adjutant, and then two years later I was elected commander.”
The VFW required a veteran to have served in combat to be a member. The American Legion only requires an individual served in the military honorably. The local post was chartered in 1919, which means it is more than 100 years old. Both men and women are invited to take part in the organization.
“It was John Wells that got me involved also,” Helen Muffly said, who served in the Marines. “We went to church together, and he asked me to be the speaker at the Memorial Day service and that’s how it all started. And it (the post) was just barely hanging on at the time and it needed some new blood.”
Bob Grieser, a Navy man, said when he first joined there were 89 members. He has been involved for 12 years and serves as the adjutant.
“We have 147 members now,” he said. “Eight are women.”
“It has taken off tremendously,” Muffly said.
“With the help of some good, key members, David and Gary Hill included, we built the Post up, and it’s been an active post,” Shubert said. “With good members, Helen (Muffly), Hank (Thornton) and Jeff (Getz), things keep getting better.”
Post 25 played a key role in soliciting funds for the Benewah County Veterans Memorial. Members participate in the honor guard at memorial services for area veterans, place flags on the graves of more than 1,000 veterans and organize Memorial Day services.
Legion members teach at the schools each year about the flag – what it represents and each fold of the flag, put on the Veterans Day dinner, host ceremonies for flag day and retire old flags not suitable for flying anymore. Members from the local post also lead the Paul Bunyan Parade each year.
That’s only a start.
Of utmost importance is veteran outreach, connecting with veterans in the county who need assistance with food, dealing with PTSD, or accessing benefits. Thornton said there are approximately 2,500 veterans in Benewah County, which accounts for a third of the population.
Thornton, who served in the Air Force, met Grieser three years ago at a music festival. Grieser noticed Thornton’s military hat, asked if he was a veteran and then asked why he wasn’t a member of the local post.
“It was mainly because I didn’t know much about it,” Thornton said. From there, he started attending meetings, but didn’t become very active until a veteran committed suicide in Plummer.
“We all got together. We were just thinking how tragic that was and what could we do about it. We figured we would start calling veterans and if they were hurting, see how we could help,” Thornton said.
Thornton said they call on close to 45 veterans regularly and help them with a variety of tasks: benefits, counseling, food, clothing and more. Thornton works closely with SPAN (Suicide Prevention Action Network) of Benewah County and received training through there as well.
“It’s a lot easier for them to talk to us when they realize we are military. They don’t mind talking to us because we can relate to their issues, the demons they have. We work with the families and we can help children understand what mom and dad may be going through,” Thornton said. “It’s been extremely successful.”
Food drives in the community to collect staples for veterans have received overwhelming support, Thornton said. Currently, the effort feeds 10 families each week.
A veteran, Thornton said, does not need to belong to the local post to get help. It is why the post exists, he said.
“Right now, we are working toward opening a veterans outreach center where a veteran can come and receive whatever help he might need,” Thornton said. “I would love to see it open later this year, but if not, next spring. It’s going to be really good for veterans in the area.”
The American Legion works closely with the Elks Lodge. Post members said the Elks Lodge is tremendously supportive of its activities and efforts as well as the Eagles Lodge.
“We are very appreciative of their support,” Shubert said.
The Ladies Auxiliary also compliments Post 25, and works hand in hand with Legion members.
Finally, the American Legion also sponsors a baseball team after school is out and operates its own season, playing other area Legion teams on its schedule.
Johnson said the team has been around for 50 years or more. Accolades, Shubert added, go to Mike Trisdale and Kathy Anderson, who are neighbors of the American Legion field and have taken care of it for 12 seasons, donating both money and labor. Johnson said businesses also support the team, which the Legion is very thankful for as well.
The local post meets at 6:00 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the Elks Lodge. A veteran does not need to be a member to attend the meetings.
“Come down and see what we do,” Thornton said.
If a veteran decides to join, he or she may do so. Veterans also gather every Monday at 9:00 a.m. at The Grub Box for coffee, and any veteran is welcome to attend.
For the veterans, the local post provides a way to serve other veterans and gives them a chance to connect with others who have similar experiences.
“Veterans understand each other,” Shubert said.
Getz joined in 2017 and served in the Navy.
“It’s a way to keep serving the community, the county, the state and the nation,” Getz said of being a part of the local post.
“It’s cliché, but it’s about giving back,” Johnson said. “It’s all the stuff we do in the community.”
Muffly said she would like to see younger veterans get involved with the local post.
“I don’t think they realize all that American Legion does,” she said. “They think it is just a bunch of old guys, talking about war stories and drinking beer but it is so much more than that.”
Grieser said the commodore of being with other veterans keeps him involved with the local post.
“It doesn’t matter much what branch you served in. We all wore the uniform. We will give each other B.S., but we all wore the uniform,” he said.
“We want to encourage all veterans to join,” Getz said.
“If there is a veteran in the county with any need, they should call,” Thornton said. “My number is (208) 582-4330.”
The group also mentioned service officer Bill Eimers for all he does for veterans in the area.
“He does an outstanding job,” Getz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.