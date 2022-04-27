A woman accused of five felony charges had her court arraignment postponed to next month.
Linnea S. Ogden, 37, had her arraignment set for April 22 but it was postponed to May 13 after Judge Barbara Duggan ordered a psycho-sexual examination of Ogden.
Ogden is accused of committing two felony counts of sexual battery soliciting participation of a minor child ages 16-17.
She has additionally been charged with two felony counts of possessing sexually exploitative material of a minor child and one felony count of evidence destruction, alteration or concealment.
