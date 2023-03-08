Benewah Community Hospital is working to bring another visiting pain provider into its specialty clinic.
Dr. Jeffrey Ispirescu, MD, of Idaho Pain Clinic, previously provided the service, Benewah Community Hospital CEO Chuck Lloyd said, but made the decision to step away after opening a new practice in Lewiston.
“For years he was a visiting provider here, he wasn’t a BCH employee. A lot of people thought we closed the service and that is not the case,” Lloyd said.
Pain management cases are very specific, Lloyd said, and are evaluated on a case-by-case basis. While some patients will be able to get needed services through a family practice doctor, others will not be able to and will have to travel for care.
Dr. Ispirescu also has locations in Spokane and Sandpoint. Lloyd said patients who saw Dr. Ispirescu were consulted with early on before his departure to direct them for what they needed to do in regards to their care.
“Some can be managed here, and some need the specialty of someone like Dr. Ispirescu,” Lloyd said, adding, “We are working on bringing another visiting pain provider into our specialty clinic hopefully by May or June. Again, this wouldn’t be a hospital employee.”
Calls to Marimn Health to see what services they offer were not returned.
