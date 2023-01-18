The St. Maries Elks Lodge will present its 5th Annual Chili and Cornbread Cook-off Jan. 28. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be music, drinks and raffles. People’s choice awarded, so bring your friends for a day of fun and judging.
Admission is $5 donation to the Elks Lodge, or $10 for to-go or delivery chili samples.
For those wanting to enter their chili or cornbread recipe, the cost to enter is $10. All chili and cornbread must be at the Elks Lodge by 4:30 p.m. the day of the event. The chili and cornbread must be homemade (canned beans are acceptable). Contestants need to bring at least a gallon of chili so it is available for tasting.
First prize chili and first prize cornbread will receive a cook-off basket filled with goodies. A trophy will be awarded to second place for chili.
Call the Elks Lodge at (208) 245-1418 for more information.
