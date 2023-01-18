The St. Maries Elks Lodge will present its 5th Annual Chili and Cornbread Cook-off Jan. 28. The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be music, drinks and raffles. People’s choice awarded, so bring your friends for a day of fun and judging.

Admission is $5 donation to the Elks Lodge, or $10 for to-go or delivery chili samples.

