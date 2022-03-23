A local man was charged with two misdemeanors in connection to damage caused to the Hughes Historical House grounds.
The welcome center next to the Hughes House and the fence that lines the property’s east side were both significantly damaged, allegedly by a vehicle in early February. The damages totaled more than $1,580 and repairs were made last week.
St. Maries City Police Chief Scott Castles has since investigated the incident and requested a warrant issued for the suspect last week.
County deputies made the arrest.
“The fact that the investigation is complete and a warrant has been filed makes me happy,” Chief Castles said. “We have a bad guy that has to sit in front of the judge and answer for what they did. That’s what matters.”
Aaron Gonzales was arrested March 19 and charged with failure to notify striking a fixture alongside a highway and failure to report an accident, which are both misdemeanors. He posted bail ($5,000) a few hours later. A court date was not available by press time.
