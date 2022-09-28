Beautiful belt buckles and other fun prizes will be up for grabs at the St. Maries Saddle Club’s Open Horse Show Saturday, Oct. 1.
Beautiful belt buckles and other fun prizes will be up for grabs at the St. Maries Saddle Club’s Open Horse Show Saturday, Oct. 1.
The show will start at 8 a.m. and takes place at the Benewah County Fairgrounds in St. Maries.
Four age groups are available for the show: 12 and younger, 13 to 17, 19 to 29, and 30 and older. Beautiful buckles will be handed out for highpoint awards. Gena Loper is the show’s judge.
The show bill boasts a variety of classes including: halter, showmanship, lead line for those eight and younger, English pleasure, English equitation, a costume class, western rail ranch, western pleasure, western equitation, trail, and reining.
Classes are $5 each. Stalls are available for $10 each per day. Camping will also be available for an additional fee. Spectators are welcome.
For those planning to compete, entry forms may be found at the St. Maries Saddle Club’s Facebook page.
