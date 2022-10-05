The Rotary Club recently finished with efforts to welcome motorists to St. Maries and there are signs to prove it.
The new greeting signs can be seen by motorists entering St. Maries from State 5, State 3 south and now from State 3 north.
The newest sign is a bit different than the first two which are mostly wooden. The sign is constructed with a concrete base and wooden arches with the “Welcome to St. Maries” greeting and “Home of the Lumberjacks,” displayed for visitors to see.
The creation of the sign with a Lumberjacks theme came as a call for help from students at St. Maries High School who wanted a school themed sign to greet motorists.
The project has been in the works since before the Covid pandemic.
“They came to the Rotary club asking for our help. Then Covid hit,” Rotary Club member Mike LaPlante said.
The sign was officially finished as of last month.
Many local businesses and community members helped to make the sign come to fruition.
Bernie and Marie Weber crafted the metal work for the letters on the sign. Keith Bornitz Construction did the form work on the concrete base and installed the timbers.
10th Street Lumber was the supply for materials and St. Maries Concrete supplied the project with concrete.
“In addition, we want to thank Pendell Oil for their cooperation,” LaPlante added.
The Rotary Club also re-painted and replaced the sign on State 5 last fall after it was struck by a motorist. Timber Plus had came up with the funds to support the repair of the sign.
