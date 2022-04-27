A Plummer man was charged with a felony and two misdemeanors after stabbing another male during a domestic dispute.
Shane D. Handford, B. 2001, was charged with aggravated battery, a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault and exhibition of a deadly weapon, misdemeanors, after an incident April 8. Plummer Police Officer Brad Hampton responded to the incident.
According to Hampton’s report, Handford allegedly stabbed Martin Berry, his mother’s boyfriend, with a silver handled Cuisinart kitchen knife, puncturing his lung.
Handford’s mother alleged Berry and herself were both drinking that night. She said Berry’s daughter grabbed her hair and then she grabbed his daughter’s, and that is when Berry started to attack her and then Handford went after Berry.
Handford’s case is set for a status conference and possible preliminary hearing May 2.
