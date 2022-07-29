Earl Andersen is a true Old Timer. His family has lived in the Harrison area since the thirties. He was born, raised and continues to live in the Harrison area. Earl and his wife, Jacqui, are being honored this year at the Harrison Old Time Picnic as the King and Queen. The coronation and potluck is July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison Grange Hall. Earl was born to Ralph and Mary Lou Andersen in 1949. He is the oldest of nine children. Their family lived on Rosewood Road when he was young. All the children helped on the farm and they had to clear the trees on the land. The whole family worked at logging including his mom, who would bring the kids out to the job site with her until they were big enough to help. The Indian Springs School House was a center of activity in those days and there were get-togethers and dances held there. The kids would play together as the adults interacted. They moved to Black Lake in 1959. There were only three families that were living around the lake at that time. Their house was bigger and there was a lot to keep them busy. He learned to swim and catch fish at the lake. He harvested deer, milked cows, fell trees and produced wood products that were used in the mines. He was in 4-H and participated in forestry, outdoor cooking, rock hounding and animal projects. He would later help his own daughters with 4-H projects. His parents bought the Cave Lake Resort after living at Black Lake for 15 years. Although logging was the main source of income, the cows and crops of the ranch provided some income as well. Earl attended Harrison Elementary until the fifth grade. He and Tom Lamb would walk downtown Harrison during recess. The old timers would be sitting outside Rose Café and would give the boys a hard time. Recently, Tom told Earl that he realized that they were the old timers now. He remembers Freddy Blessing having a bear leashed and put on a run outside his house above the Harrison school gym. He said that a tree had fallen in the woods and killed the mother bear and Freddy kept the baby bear until it was old enough to be released back into the woods. He remembers his teacher taking the entire class to see the bear. Earl began Rose Lake Elementary School when he was in the fifth and sixth grade. He could often be found with friends on an old wooden raft catching frogs during recess. He went to Kootenai High School from seventh grade through graduation in 1967. He attended NIC for 2 years but chose logging to be his career. He worked for his dad, Ralph Andersen until he began his own logging business. He enlisted in the Army Reserve and served in B Company 321st Engineers from 1969 to 1975. Jacqui was attending Linfield College in Oregon and had a friend, Terri Andersen who introduced Jacqui to her brother, Earl Andersen. It was a brief meeting as Earl and Terri immediately left for the trip home. It was not until Terri invited Jacqui to her wedding in Idaho a couple years later that she was able to meet Earl again. The romance was kindled and they exchanged letters and phone calls as she continued her teaching career. He invited her to the Harrison Old Time Picnic and the long-distance courtship began. Earl and Jacqui were married on July 17, 1976 in Silverton, Oregon. Their first home was in a 10-foot Conestoga Pickup camper at Quartz Creek in the Avery area. Earl worked as a logger and Jacqui filled her time with needlework, hobbies and going for walks. They moved to Rosewood Road where Earl’s parents, Ralph and Mary Lou Andersen owned 1,600 acres. They still live in the same home they bought in 1985. They were blessed with 3 daughters, Heather born in 1977 (married to Kurt Melville), Emily born in 1980 (married to Jason Cunningham), and Sarah born in 1984. They all three are currently living in Northeast Oregon. Earl continued to work his logging business, only taking a couple brief jobs with the county highway department in the early 1990’s and working in the North Dakota Oil fields in 2011. He stayed in many logging camps, seeing his family only on weekends. Jacqui enjoyed being a homemaker and grew vegetable and flower gardens. She canned a lot of fruits, vegetables and meats. She loved sewing and made quilts. The family was involved in 4-H and the girls showed their projects at the Benewah County Fair. They all worked together to gather hay and firewood to provide for the winter months. Earl taught his girls to hunt and together Earl and Jacqui helped their girls nurture a love of the outdoors. The girls were involved with sports at Kootenai Jr./Sr. High School. Earl coached girls’ softball for awhile and they traveled as a family to southern Idaho for state volleyball, basketball, track and softball competitions. Jacqui taught kindergarten for a while at Harrison Elementary School. She then returned to her favorite role as mom and wife. After the girls graduated from Kootenai High School and went on to the University of Idaho or vocational training, she began helping Earl in the woods, even running some of the logging equipment. They enjoyed working and sitting together during their lunch break in the land where God had put them. They have been members of the Harrison Community Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. They have served in leadership positions and worked with children ministries, Vacation Bible Schools, and teens. Many old timers have belonged to the local church and they always enjoyed sharing and hearing stories of the old days in Harrison during the church potlucks. Earl is now retired from full time logging but will continue to work their property, manage their timber, and gather firewood. They still raise a large vegetable garden together and Jacqui plants her flowers, sews quilts, crochets, reads and has been enjoying researching the history of her father’s unit from WWII. “We are humbled to have been chosen for the honor of being this year’s Old Time Picnic Royalty. We love our community and the history it represents.” Said Mr. and Mrs. Andersen.
Andersens are King, Queen of Old Time Picnic
- By Susan Rodgers The Gazette Record
