Board members with the Veteran’s Outreach Center invite the public to its quarterly meeting Monday, January 23.
The board plans to review its financial statements and plan on ways to spend its funding. Board president Hank Thornton said the group wants to be transparent with the public and get their feedback on budgeting and what goals the Veteran’s Outreach Center should set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.