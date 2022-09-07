The St. Maries JV volleyball team overcame a slow start and defeated Wallace 2-1 Aug. 31, improving to 6-1.
The St. Maries JV volleyball team overcame a slow start and defeated Wallace 2-1 Aug. 31, improving to 6-1.
Coach Cierra Brandt credited her team for its serving and strong front row attacks in the 23-25, 25-17, 15-10 win.
“Some of our strongest points during those last two were very aggressive serves, with many aces, and strong attacks from our front row,” she said. “I’m very proud of the girls and look forward to watching them this week.”
Up Next: St. Maries JV (6-1) hosts Lakeside Wednesday (today) for a 6 p.m. start and travels to Orofino Thursday for a 5 p.m. match.
