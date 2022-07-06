The Elks Lodge will host weekly movie nights for area families through the summer.
Each week families who attend will not only be treated to a free movie, but they will also be treated to free popcorn and snacks.
The next movie set for Monday July, 11, is Disney’s Turning Red.
Other notable popular movies to be shown at the movie nights are Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers August 1, Ghostbusters August 22, and DC League of Super Pets August 29.
All showings start at 5:30 p.m.
For a full list of movies visit the Elks Lodge 1418 Facebook page or call the Lodge at 208-245-1418.
