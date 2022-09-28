The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will host a Second Harvest Food distribution this Friday.
The free food distribution will be from 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m., Friday, September 30 at the Cormana Building parking lot.
The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will host a Second Harvest Food distribution this Friday.
The free food distribution will be from 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m., Friday, September 30 at the Cormana Building parking lot.
Motorists are asked to enter the distribution from 15th Street, through the lower City Park baseball fields to the Cormana Building parking lot.
Motorists will not need to leave their vehicle as volunteers will load items.
For more information contact the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 208-245-5420.
