Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 7:12 am
The Presbyterian Church will host a Bingo night this Saturday.
The event is slated to be a fundraiser for children’s needs in the community. The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at the Community Presbyterian Church.
There will be games and dinner for those who attend.
Bingo cards are $5 for the evening and the chili and soup dinner will be $6 with children 12 and younger eating for $3.
There will also be a dessert auction.
For more information contact Presbyterian Church at 208-245-2686.
