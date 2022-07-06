Service before self.
Three words summarize a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in their communities, and in themselves.
And the St. Maries Rotary Club has been a part of that work since the early 2000s.
According to Chris Renaldo, the St. Maries Rotary Club was started by his father Joe Renaldo, Archie McGregor Sr., Andy Doman, Dean Johnson and Rich Christensen. He said many of those men had been part of Rotary in a previous community they lived in.
“It’s a good organization that does a lot of good,” Renaldo said. “It gets stuff done. As my dad would say, ‘It’s nice to do something for someone that doesn’t have a chance to repay you.’ That statement sticks with me. You can do good for people with no way to repay you.”
Members do good for both their local communities and have an impact on the global level, and there’s too much to list.
As part of a literacy focus, the local Rotary club has handed out free books to children at Christmas in St. Maries. Most recently the club provided $500 in matching funds for a literacy grant the local school district sought.
The Strive Scholarship is handed out yearly, and in the past 10 years, Carol Humphrey estimates approximately $60,000 has been given to local graduating seniors. The Strive Scholarship is unique, Renaldo said, and the idea was brought forward by Cliff Mooney, who used to drive school bus for the St. Maries school district.
“This scholarship targets students who started off high school as a C student, but finished as B student,” Renaldo said. “It is given to the kids who buckled down and improved during high school. These are not the kids who are getting all the awards.”
Beyond this, the Rotary club was the driving force behind the amphitheater in St. Maries City Park, a $250,000 project. The group also did the playground by the tennis courts, which totaled approximately $150,000.
Rotary has been responsible for welcome signs coming into town, roadside cleanup all the way to Heyburn State Park, refurbishing picnic tables and grills at Aqua Park and much more.
“We have a reputation for taking on projects and finishing them,” Renaldo said.
The strength of the organization, Renaldo said, is cooperative projects whether in the city of St. Maries or across the ocean in Bolivia. Overseas projects have included providing shelters to people in Haiti and different water projects in South America.
“What I enjoy is the camaraderie,” said Jim Crowley, who has been involved since 2004.
Newer member Brad Terrell said he joined four years ago after Humphrey asked him if he would.
“It’s been nice to do different projects around town and be involved in the community,” Terrell said.
Ellie Getchius joined a year-and-a-half ago. She was invited by Mike LaPlante.
“It’s a bunch of doers and everyone one pitches in. It’s a collaborative experience to help the community, the kids. It’s refreshing and fun,” she said.
“It feels good to give back to the community that gives so much to us,” Humphrey said, who has been involved since 2004.
“We roll up our sleeves and get stuff done,” Johnson said, who was one of the original charter members. “I enjoy what everyone else does, the camaraderie.”
Dr. Bill Wheeler had been involved with Rotary previously before coming to St. Maries.
“Rotary has 1.6 million members internationally and there is an unlimited amount you can do to help other people. What you want to do is dependent on how much you want to put in,” Dr. Wheeler said. “As a surgeon, I fix things and it’s a joy to be able to do things locally and see the effect.”
Dr. Wheeler added, “the motto is service above self.”
LaPlante joined 13 years ago after being prompted by Doman.
“It’s a service organization that does great things. It’s really fun to be a part of it,” LaPlante said.
Kristina Montag is a longtime member of Rotary, but just recently got involved in St. Maries club a year ago. For her, it’s about making a difference in the community and connecting with others.
“I really enjoy the community service aspect of it, the fellowship and also being new to the community it is a way to connect with other business leaders. It’s a way to be plugged in and participate,” Montag said.
Humphrey agreed becoming involved in the organization was a great opportunity for those new to the community to get acquainted.
“And there are all kinds of ways to get involved,” Dr. Wheeler said.
Montag added Rotary has five different avenues for service for those who want to be involved.
The St. Maries Rotary Club meets at noon every Tuesday at the St. Maries Senior Meal Site.
Call (208) 568-0742 for more information or email stmariesrotary@gmail.com. The club is also on Facebook under St. Maries Rotary Club.
